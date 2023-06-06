Bob Myers' resignation from his position as general manager and president of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors has sent shockwaves across the association, with many viewing this as the beginning of the end of the franchise's modern-day dynasty.

However, during the aftermath of Myers' announcement, no one has articulated their level of sadness quite like head coach Steve Kerr who, during a recent appearance on the Draymond Green Show, described in detail his feelings on the storied executive's decision to step away from the game.

“It's a collaboration and Bob [Myers] is a huge part of the collaboration. He and I have been partners in this thing for nine years. He hired me. He was here before I was. I don't know what it's going to be like without him. There's already a really hollow feeling just knowing he's not going to be in the building every day,” Steve Kerr said of Bob Myers.

"I don't know what it's going to be like without him. There's already a really hollow feeling just knowing he's not going to be in the building every day." —Steve Kerr and @Money23Green discuss Bob Myers leaving the Warriors

Steve Kerr would continue on by highlighting “the incredible friendship there, the incredible sense of gratitude” that he shares with Bob Myers and would praise his abilities of “making people wanting to do their best, not for him but for the group and for yourself.”

Myers and Kerr's partnership kicked off back in May of 2014 when the Golden State Warriors executive swiped him away from, then, top contender the New York Knicks.

Together, they managed to guide the Dubs to four NBA Championships and six NBA Finals appearances while boasting a stupendous overall record of 572-279.