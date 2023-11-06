Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has had a rough start to the 2023-24 season, but coach Steve Kerr isn't sweating it just yet.

Through seven games, the Golden State Warriors are 5-2. But the play of Andrew Wiggins has already raised some eyebrows in the Bay Area. Head coach Steve Kerr, however, is not one of those concerned with Wiggins' performances so far.

“I'm not worried about Wiggs at all. It's a slow start, and he's got a long track record, he's been with us for five years now so he knows how we play,” Kerr said on Sunday per TheWarriorsTalk. The Warriors dropped a 115-104 contest to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Wiggins had a rough game. He scored just eight points on 3-for-9 shooting from the field. He had a lone assist and grabbed five rebounds, and went an alarming 1-for-4 from the free throw line. He finished the game with a plus/minus of -5.

After the game, Kerr admitted that he needed to be better to help the veteran get back on track. “I can probably try to help him out a little bit with some things but Wiggs will get there.”

Wiggins is averaging 11.7 points per game this season on 43.8% shooting from the field. He's been abysmal from downtown, hitting just 20% of his three-point attempts.

The small forward has yet to record a 20-point game this season and has not recorded a double-double yet either.

Although Wiggins is clearly struggling, if Kerr isn't concerned, Warriors fans probably should not be either. Kerr obviously knows what it takes to win in this league and it's still early.

Wiggins was a major part of the Warriors' 2022 title-winning team. If Wiggins is still playing like this 40 games into the season, maybe then it will be time to ask what's really wrong with Wiggins.