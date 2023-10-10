The Golden State Warriors are masters at adapting to the changing landscape of the NBA. Just when fans are ready to discount them and slap an expiration date on their dynasty, the organization pulls something new out of its bag of tricks.

Andrew Wiggins is no longer an ideal fit on the Minnesota Timberwolves? No problem, the Dubs will take him off your hands and watch him become a vital piece of a championship run. This year, though, Golden State is going a riskier route, doubling down on the backcourt and possibly implementing an even smaller lineup.

But the Warriors have also enhanced an essential quality that could prove to be the deciding factor if they somehow manage to stun the masses by reestablishing themselves as true contenders once again.

"This feels like a really high-IQ team." Kerr is excited about the intelligence of the Dubs' new additions 🧠 pic.twitter.com/iLIzT1w7v7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 10, 2023

“This feels like a really high-IQ team,” head coach Steve Kerr told the media Tuesday, per Warriors on NBCS. Chris Paul is obviously lauded for his supreme playmaking and leadership abilities, but Kerr also spotlighted some non-future Hall of Famers like rookie Brandin Podziemski, veteran point guard Cory Joseph and versatile forward Dario Saric.



Podziemski, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has especially impressed the team with his offensive skill set and high motor on defense at training camp. It will be difficult for him to earn sizable playing time due to the plethora of guards on the roster, but the former Santa Clara standout will leave Kerr with little choice if he continues to display poise and instincts beyond his years.

The Western Conference has stars who can match up with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, but those players' on-court intelligence, combined with that of Golden State's offseason acquisitions, could be enough to ensure that the Dubs remain fixtures in the title picture for a bit longer.