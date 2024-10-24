The Golden State Warriors won their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, and they did it with a 12-man rotation. That is very unheard and has left many people wondering if it's sustainable, but some are thinking about head coach Steve Kerr and his history of managing rotations. On NBA Today, Brian Windhorst brought up the Paris Olympics and how Kerr handled those rotations, which saw Jayson Tatum as the odd man out.

“[Steve Kerr] played 11 guys in the first quarter, which I know that Jayson Tatum fans may feel a certain way about,” Windhorst said.

Going back to the summer, Tatum was given a few DNPs during the Paris Olympics, and one of his reasons was because of matchups.

“Jayson’s going to play. Every game is going to be different based on matchups,” Kerr said during the Olympics. “He’s a total pro. He’s first-team All-NBA three years in a row. I felt like an idiot not playing him, but in a 40-minute game, you can’t play more than 10 [players]. You really can’t. I think he’s an amazing guy, great player and handled it beautifully and he’ll be back out there next game.”

Kerr said that he couldn't play 1o players in a 40-minute game, but played 11 players in the first quarter against the Trail Blazers.

Steve Kerr committed to 12-man rotation for the Warriors

After their game, Steve Kerr said that he was going to commit to the 12-man rotation.

“We’re gonna do it. I’ve never played 12 before, but we’re gonna do it,” Kerr said. “It’s not easy. It’s not easy on anybody. But we just have to trust from one night to the next we’re gonna find combinations that really work, and the guys have to understand that some night’s their night, some night’s not, and that’s okay as long as we continue to play together and play hard.”

Stephen Curry, who finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists in 25 minutes, seemed optimistic about the rotation after the game.

“It's the identity of this team right now. We've got to rely on our depth, our ability to be versatile depending on what the game calls for,” Curry said. “I'm sure there's going to be a narrowing down of rotations at some point, depending on how things materialize. That's not for us to worry about right now.

“We're still learning each other and the different combinations. It's a part of our identity right now. …You have to have a commitment. No agenda, no egos. Well, healthy egos…If it’s not your night, you can’t bring the team down with your energy. Haven’t seen any red flags of that.”