Steve Kerr kept it real on the Warriors' ugly performance against the Heat.

The Golden State Warriors suffered one of their least competitive losses of the season on Thursday, falling to the Miami Heat 114-102 at Chase Center.

Both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson struggled for the second straight game, cold Christmas shooting in Denver following them to the Bay Area. The Splash Bros. totaled 26 points on 26 shots, going 4-of-14 from beyond the arc. Golden State shot an ugly 8-of-33 from beyond the arc overall, missing many quality looks from deep but also getting flustered offensively by Miami's active, malleable 2-3 zone defense.

Jonathan Kuminga was especially clueless against the Heat's zone, coughing up a whopping six turnovers during a disastrous, game-changing stint in the second quarter. Also on the floor for that stretch? Andrew Wiggins, who's lack of playing time next to Kuminga was a talking point leading up to the game. Not even Curry's presence alongside them helped Kuminga and Wiggins find creases in Erik Spoelstra's shape-shifting defense.

The Warriors missed plenty of bunnies around the rim, too. They didn't have a player score more than 13 points despite doling out 27 assists and eight reaching double-digits, further indication of Miami's defensive approach keeping the home team off-balance.

The other side of the ball was nearly as big an issue for Golden State. Out-executed and out-hustled for pretty much a full 48 minutes, the Dubs simply had no lasting answer to contain the Heat offensively, who played without Jimmy Butler for a fourth straight contest.

“One of those nights. We've been in every game it seems like all year, every game's been close. We've been competitive and tough, and tonight we kinda lost that competitiveness,” Steve Kerr said on the postgame podium. “It felt like we got demoralized; shots weren't going in. They just took it to us.

“We got out-coached, out-worked, out-played,” he continued.

The loss ends Golden State's eight-game home winning streak, which dated back to a November 20th win over the Houston Rockets. The only silver lining for the Dubs coming from a defeat like Thursday's? They have the opportunity to go streaking at Chase Center once again, with their next six games coming in San Francisco.

Golden State, now 15-16 on the season, is back in action on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks.