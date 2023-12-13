Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is a fan of the Phoenix Suns' viral techno mashup.

Weeks ago, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr ranted about how loud the music was in the Footprint Center. Wanting to have the last laugh, the Phoenix Suns' arena DJ recently produced a remix of Kerr's rant in an attempt to troll the Warriors coach. When asked how he felt about the remix, Kerr was all smiles, finding the effort hilarious.

“I think it's hilarious. I love it,” Kerr said, via Warriors on NBCS. “We're in the entertainment business and stuff like that is great. I may have to respond with something of my own.”

Back on November 22, the Warriors fell short in a game against the Suns. Following the contest, Steve Kerr made it known that he wasn't a fan of the noise in the building, likening the arena to a “South Beach Club.”

“It's like a South Beach club out there. What are we doing? I'm dead serious. Like, I couldn't hear anything out there. The whole game it's just this thumping, techno club music. Can we just have a basketball game anymore? What the hell? Sorry for the rant,” Kerr commented.

Considering Kerr's interesting choice of words, fans knew it would only be a matter of time before someone from the Suns organization would respond. However, the basketball world went crazy when the DJ himself retaliated with the viral halftime remix.

Kerr also added that ever since the remix went viral, he's had a multitude of messages being sent to him.

“I had about a hundred people send me the tweet so yeah, I'm ready,” the Warriors tactician shared.

The Warriors return to the Footprint Center on Tuesday, and it won't be a surprise if the remix is on the top of the DJ's playlist for the night. It's a good thing Steve Kerr is ready.