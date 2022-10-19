The Golden State Warriors have been putting in the work during the offseason as they prepare for their title defense in 2022-23. This all starts on Tuesday night with a very intriguing opening-night matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite their hard work, however, it appears that the Warriors still are not at full strength for their season opener. There are no major injury concerns for the Dubs, but as head coach Steve Kerr reveals, both Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will be on a minutes limit against the Lakers. This comes via NBA reporter Kendra Andrews of ESPN

Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are good to play 30-plus minutes tonight. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will play less, as they have a little bit more work to do on their conditioning.

Neither Thompson nor Green appears to be nursing an injury. It’s just their conditioning that seems to be an issue right now. This could stem from the fact that Dray took a self-imposed hiatus away from the team last week following his high-profile fight with Jordan Poole.

Thompson, on the other hand, just had his first full summer without dealing with a major injury over the past three years. The All-Star shooting guard likely did not want to push himself too much over the offseason, and it appears that he now has some more work to put in.

Either way, this shouldn’t be a long-term issue for the Warriors, and they should still be the favorites against the Lakers.