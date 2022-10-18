Now that the dust has somewhat settled on the entire Draymond Green-Jordan Poole saga, the Golden State Warriors can turn their attention to a more pressing matter. Their title defense officially starts on Tuesday night, and the entire squad needs to be locked in on what should be a grueling campaign ahead.

For his part, Green is clearly doing all that he can to move past this ugly incident. A brief clip of the Warriors star reflecting on the aftermath of his actions is currently making its rounds on social media, and in it, you can see Draymond providing a stunningly optimistic take on the matter at hand (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I was told the world has been able to see one of your worst moments,” Green said. “Look at all the upside you have now and it’s a totally different way of looking at it… Look at the upside, and I can live with that.”

Green is obviously taking a glass-half-full approach here as he searches for the silver lining in what has been a trying past couple of weeks for him. Then again, you can’t say that he didn’t bring all this upon himself after knocking out his own teammate during practice.

Draymond Green is the type who never backs down from adversity, and he’s exhibited a certain level of fortitude throughout his career. He’s facing yet another major challenge right now, and there’s no denying that the best way to respond is for him to do what he does best on the basketball court for the Warriors.