Steve Kerr reveals Warriors’ versatile secret weapon alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green

Success of the Golden State Warriors’ bench this season will hinge largely on the impact and development of Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. But if any of their prized recent lottery picks aren’t ready for a regular rotation role, the defending champions will have the luxury of relying on a pair of proven veteran additions instead.

Donte DiVincenzo is the free agent signing for Golden State who received most fanfare, and his spot in the rotation as a backup guard is cinched. Don’t be surprised if fellow summer addition JaMychal Green makes as big an impact with the Warriors, though, even irrespective of how his younger teammates play.

Why? As Steve Kerr detailed on Thursday and Green showed 48 hours earlier in a preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the veteran big’s two-way versatility makes him a seamless fit alongside any of his peers up front.

“I love JaMychal. He’s tough, he’s a rebounder, he steps out and shoots that three really well, he can catch lobs and finish, you saw the put-back dunk the other night,” Kerr said. “He just knows how to play. He’s been around this league for awhile now, so he understands the flow and the patterns that happen before him constantly. He’s a fantastic addition.”

Like the departed Otto Porter and Nemanja Bjelica last season, Green’s presence will make it much easier for Kerr to find seamless pairings on the interior.

“I look at him like I did Otto and Beli last year, someone who just fits our style. The difference is he comes in in the prime of his career, great health, no restrictions really throughout camp,” Kerr said of Green. “But the versatility that he provides with his shooting and rebounding means he can play at the 4 or the 5, and he can play with literally any of our other bigs and be effective.”

Green shot 26.6% from deep last season

Green’s ability to fight hard on the glass and finish with explosiveness around the rim has never been in doubt. He had a career-best 61 dunks last season with the Denver Nuggets, too, evidence that the impressive all-around athleticism that allows him to toggle between both power forward and center hasn’t faded in his early 30s.

But none of that would matter much to the Warriors if Green struggles from the outside the way he did with Denver. After hitting approximately 40% of his triples for three seasons running, Green never found his stroke with the Nuggets, laboring to 26.6% shooting on decreased volume.

The most encouraging part of his breakout performance against the Blazers earlier this week? Green went 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, comfortably playing the part of a reliable stretch big.

If that shooting outburst proves a harbinger of what’s to come in his debut season with the Warriors, don’t be surprised if Green takes some of the minutes fans hope go to Kuminga and Wiseman. Either way, Green is poised to play a key role off the bench as Golden State looks to defend its title.