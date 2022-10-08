Steve Kerr sends stern warning as Warriors investigate Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video leak

Privacy. This is the drum Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been banging on. The four-time NBA champion coach isn’t at all happy with what went down between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, but he’s equally incensed by the fact that the issue has blown up the way that it has.

When asked how the Warriors have handled the situation between Green and Poole, Kerr refused to get into the details. The 57-year-old said that the matter is currently being dealt with internally and that he hopes for it to stay this way (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic):

“Those discussions will stay private, as long as nobody leaks those conversations,” Kerr stated.

Kerr was then asked what type of impact all this has had on the team, but the Warriors shot-caller decided to deflect the question and instead, reiterate how disappointed he is about the video being leaked to the public:

“This is why it’s so crucial to keep things in-house,” Kerr said. “I’ve been in this league for 30+ years. I’ve seen all kinds of crazy stuff. When things are kept internally, it’s really almost easy to handle. It’s just so much cleaner and smoother, and you can move forward. As soon as things are leaked, now all hell breaks loose.”

The man has a point. It’s not that Steve Kerr is playing down the incident — not at all. However, what he’s pointing out is that an equally bigger problem here is that someone within the organization is purposely airing the team’s dirty laundry out to the public.

“For whatever reason, we’ve had leaks in this organization,” Kerr said. “This is not the first time. So, that needs to be cleaned up. And that’s a big part of the issue.”

Steve Kerr: “For whatever reason, we’ve had leaks in this organization. This is not the first time. That needs to be cleaned up.” pic.twitter.com/aVord8DluU — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 8, 2022

Without saying it directly, Steve Kerr seems to be implying here that the Warriors are going to lay the hammer down once their investigation on the video leak comes to its conclusion. There’s a rat within the organization and they clearly want it exterminated.