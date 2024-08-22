The Golden State Warriors are one of the NBA's most long term and successful franchises, led by pioneering superstars ranging from Rick Barry to Wilt Chamberlain and Stephen Curry.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Warriors ex-player, ex-GM and franchise legend Al Attles died at age 87 surrounded by family and friends at his home in the San Francisco Bay area. Attles was 87 and the cause of death was not disclosed. The news prompted Warriors Coach Steve Kerr to respond in a video, calling it “such sad news” that Attles passed away. Kerr called Attles “Mr. Warrior” and the “figurehead of the organization” for many years, noting his “unprecedented” six-plus decades as a Warriors dignitary and friend to him.

The tribute from Kerr came as Stephen Curry sparked mass hysteria with an Instagram profile change. Meanwhile, Draymond Green shared a not-safe-for-work story about ex-Golden State big man DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins.

Attles' contributions to the Warriors are unquestioned. Now, many fans are getting the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the Golden State legend after his passing.

Al Attles' storied career with Warriors

Attles was a 6-foot-tall, 175-pound point guard with the nicknames ‘Destroyer' and ‘The Jersey Jet.' Hailing from Newark, New Jersey, he played his first two seasons in Philadelphia with the then-Philadelphia Warriors before finishing out the last nine seasons of his career with the San Francisco Warriors, who would later become the Golden State Warriors.

Attles had career highs of 11.2 and 11.3 points in two separate seasons and scored double digit points or higher in four NBA seasons. He had a career high six assists per game in 1968-1969 with San Francisco and later served as the team's coach.

Fans react to Kerr tribute

The Warriors' loss became a topic of discussion on X under Kerr's video as fans reacted to Attles' passing. They shared dove and praying hands emojis among others as they memorialized the passing of a franchise icon.

“He was an honor to all of the Warriors' family R.I.P.,” another fan added.

Another fan's comments called into mind memories of Draymond Green and other top Golden State defenders.

“Man, as a player he was tough as nails. Great defender,” another reader said.

“Thanks Coach Kerr,” still another player added while ex-NBA player Rex Chapman shared a broken hearted emoji regarding Attles' death.