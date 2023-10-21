On Friday, former Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala announced his retirement from the NBA after 19 seasons. Iguodala played an integral role in the Warriors' four championships during his tenure there, and now, his former head coach Steve Kerr is speaking out on just how important he was to Golden State's dynastic success.

Kerr spoke on Iguodala's Golden State tenure on Friday evening before the Warriors' preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs.

“He's one of the main reasons that we've got those four banners hanging up,” said Kerr, per the Warriors account on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He was a foundational piece of what has been one of the great runs in NBA history. In many ways, Andre set the tone for the whole thing by agreeing to come off the bench in 2014-15, really sacrificing, and making the move that unlocked the team.”

Andre Iguodala signed with the Warriors in 2013 and won four championships during the franchise's epic run of success from 2015 onwards. In those 2015 Finals, Iguodala was awarded the Final MVP Award for “holding” Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James to 35.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game. Iguodala was reinserted into the starting lineup midway through the series, which Golden State won in six games.

While Iguodala may not have gotten the majority of the attention with the Warriors, he was certainly a key part of the heights they reached, and it would seem to be no coincidence that their reign of success only started after his arrival with the franchise.