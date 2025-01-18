ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Wizards are spiraling entering this matchup, while the Warriors have been struggling to find any sort of consistency. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Wizards have been among the worst teams in the NBA this year. Their keys are Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma, thanks to them being the only consistent pieces on an otherwise struggling offense. They sit at 6-33 and enter this game on an eight-game losing streak after a loss to the Suns. This would still be a big win if they could pull it off, especially on the road.

The Warriors have struggled to find consistent success this season. Steph Curry is still great, and Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are decent backup options. However, they sit at 20-20 and are 2-2 in their last four games. This is a great matchup on paper for the Warriors because of how much the Wizards have been struggling. They can make a statement here.

Here are the Wizards-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Warriors Odds

Washington Wizards: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +560

Golden State Warriors: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -800

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Warriors

Time: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors' offense has taken a step back this year as a unit. They are 18th in scoring at 111.1 points per game, 24th in field-goal percentage at 44.8%, and 13th in three-point percentage at 36.5%. Six different Warriors are averaging double digits, and Stephen Curry has been the main engine on offense, leading the team in scoring with 22.9 points per game and in assists with 6.2 per game.

Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, and Andrew Wiggins are also key for them and what they can do on offense. This is a great matchup against a bad Wizards defense. Curry and the rest of this offense should get there easily in this matchup at home.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wizards' offense has had a rough year. They are 24th in scoring at 108.7 points per game, 27th in field goal percentage at 44.3% from the field, and 29th in three-point shooting at 33.3% from behind the arc. Seven players on the Wizards are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Jordan Poole being the biggest standout on offense with 21.4 points per game. Poole also leads the team in assists with 4.8 per game.

Poole is the biggest spark plug on this offense, but Kyle Kuzma has been solid next to him. This offense has a bad matchup against the Warriors and how well they have played on defense. This offense is in for a long night.

The Wizards' defense has been the worst in the NBA this season. They are 30th in scoring, at 122.8 points per game, 23rd in field goal percentage, at 47.6%, and 23rd in three-point percentage defense, at 36.6%. Jonas Valanciunas leads the team down low in the front court and is also the leader in rebounding, with 8.1 rebounds per game.

New rookie Alexandre Sarr leads the team in blocks with 1.6 per game. Finally, three players average at least one steal per game, with Poole leading at 1.6 per game. This defense has been awful, but the Warriors will score easily in this game despite their inconsistencies as an offense this season.

The Warriors' defense has been great this season. They are eighth in points allowed at 110.8 per game, 10th in field-goal percentage defense at 45.6% from the field, and ninth in three-point percentage at 35.3%.

This frontcourt has been inconsistent down low. Kevon Looney leads the team in rebounding with 6.8 per game. Draymond Green was sick, but he should be available in this matchup. Finally, four players are averaging at least one steal, with De'Anthony Melton tied for the team lead with Curry at 1.2 steals per game. This defense should completely shut down the Wizards in this matchup, especially at home.

Final Wizards-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are easily the better team in this matchup. The Wizards are spiraling, having lost eight straight entering this matchup. The Warriors have the defense to completely shut down the Wizards, including Jordan Poole. Stephen Curry should take over this game; the Wizards have no one who can consistently guard him throughout the game. Draymond Green should also be available after being sick. This is a bad matchup all around for the Wizards. The Warriors should win and cover easily in this matchup and get a big win at home to get above .500.

Final Wizards-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -13.5 (-110)