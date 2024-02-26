On Sunday evening, head coach Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors hit the hardwood at home to take on the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors have been rolling in recent weeks, compiling a 2-0 record since the season returned from the All-Star break, and Kerr has shown much more consistency in his rotations during the run of success.
Ahead of the Nuggets' game, one of the questions was how Steve Kerr would elect to guard reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, and Kerr speculated about a potential playoff series with the reigning champs when answering the question.
“This is one of the reasons we know we’re still gonna need [Kevon Looney],” said Kerr, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “…This is one where Loon, his experience against Jokic matters. How many minutes can Draymond play against Jokic today or in a playoff game? That’s a great question. I think the game will probably dictate that based on foul trouble or fatigue or whatever.”
The Nuggets and Warriors last squared off in a playoff series back in 2022, when Golden State sent Denver home in five games on the way to the NBA championship. Of course, it should be noted that Jokic was working almost exclusively with a roster of players in that series who are no longer in the NBA, and we saw what the Serbian big man can do when surrounded by competent NBA talent last season.