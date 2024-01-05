Warriors coach Steve Kerr did not like what Nikola Jokic was doing.

The Golden State Warriors have once again collapsed at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. It was not a pretty sight to see for the Stephen Curry-led squad, especially because they lost to a low-percentage halfcourt heave which was well-contested. However, they did have a huge lead at one point entering the clutch but it all turned around after Nikola Jokic once again did something that Steve Kerr did not like.

Steve Kerr already went out and blasted Nikola Jokic and the referees for rewarding flops during their Christmas Day loss. But, it happened again to the Warriors. Very expectedly, Kerr put up a face that could only be described as showing disdain for the Nuggets star, via The Warriors Talk.

The Nuggets were once again getting into the paint and drawing fouls. There was nothing much that the Warriors could do as the referees would once again reward their opponents. A huge total of 32 free throws were given to the Jokic-led squad which could have spelled the difference between the Warriors' defeat or triumph.

Jokic, more than putting up the game-winner, also busted out another great all-around performance. He put up 34 points and 10 assists in a fairly decent show of offensive firepower. Then, he cleaned up the glass nine times to round out his performance. The Warriors led by Stephen Curry, on the other hand, needed all of their players to deliver. This meant that six players put up double-digit scoring numbers. Chris Paul and Kevon Looney were just a few buckets away from extending that list to eight individuals.