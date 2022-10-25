James Wiseman’s revenge season is right on track. The Golden State Warriors big man is coming off a year-long injury layoff, and he’s now looking to make up for lost time in his second season with the Dubs.

It has been so far so good for Wiseman, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has liked what he’s seen in the young center. At this point, however, coach Kerr has acknowledged the fact that he expects much more from Wiseman moving forward (via Madeline Kenney of the East Bay Times):

“Wiseman has been really good,” Kerr said. “It’s easy to see where he fits into the team, what his role is, he’s really catching on to what we’re trying to accomplish on both ends, he’s still got a lot of work to do but we’re really happy with his development.”

In three games played for the Dubs, Wiseman has put up averages of 11.0 points on a highly-efficient 72.2-percent shooting clip, along with 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 17.7 minutes of action. The former second overall pick hasn’t exactly been lighting it up for the Warriors, but there’s also no denying that he’s been showing some flashes of brilliance so far.

As coach Kerr implied, Wiseman will need to put more hard work in for him to reach his potential. Golden State has a lot invested in the 21-year-old, and sooner or later, they’re going to expect some return on their investment.

What you can say for sure is that Wiseman will not have a shortage of opportunities this season. It’s going to be up to him if he’ll be able to deliver.