The 2024 NBA Draft was a defining moment for both the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James, marking a historic opportunity for the basketball icon and his son, Bronny James. Despite having the chance to select Bronny with the 52nd pick, the Golden State Warriors passed on him, opting instead to draft 7-foot center Quinten Post. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that the Warriors decided to respect LeBron’s wishes, which ultimately paved the way for the Lakers to select Bronny with the 55th pick.

LeBron has long spoken about his dream of playing alongside his son in the NBA, a milestone now within reach. Lakers star Anthony Davis emphasized the importance of this moment during the team’s training camp, saying, “It means the world to [LeBron]. I mean, no one has ever got a chance to play with their son. So that's like a different level of joy and appreciation. Nobody's ever done that.” This father-son partnership is a moment of personal and professional significance for LeBron, whose storied career now includes the chance to share the court with his eldest son.

Warriors respected LeBron James' wish to play alongside Bronny

Bronny’s journey to the NBA has been marked by resilience. Before his freshman season at USC, he suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice in July 2023, later diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. Despite this setback, Bronny played 25 games for USC, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. While his stats were modest, his determination to overcome health challenges has drawn admiration from across the basketball community.

LeBron and Bronny’s bond has been on full display during Lakers’ training camp, where they’ve shared heartwarming moments on the court. The excitement surrounding their potential to play together has captivated fans and players alike, turning this father-son duo into a symbol of perseverance and family legacy.

The Warriors’ decision to draft Quinten Post instead of Bronny James ultimately facilitated this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for LeBron and the Lakers. As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, anticipation grows for the moment when LeBron and Bronny will step onto the court together, creating history and adding a new chapter to the legacy of the James family in the NBA.