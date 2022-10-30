While Klay Thompson continues to struggle with the Golden State Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr is not worried about him. After all, the veteran tactician knows what the sharpshooter is capable of and what he needs to recapture his old form.

Thompson had another forgettable night on Saturday after he shot 1-of-7 from deep in their loss to the Charlotte Hornets. He recorded just 11 points in 31 minutes of play and was non-impactful throughout the contest, finishing with the worst plus-minus on the team (-16).

After the loss that dropped the Warriors to 3-3 on the season, Kerr was asked about his thoughts on Thompson’s struggles and the possible reason for his rather ugly start. The Golden state head coach noted that he “just got to get his legs underneath him” and he’ll be fine.

Klay Thompson is making only 35% of his shots early this season. Steve Kerr: “He’s just got to get his legs underneath him. He only had one exhibition game.” pic.twitter.com/Giskyhg6gk — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 30, 2022

Klay Thompson has had only six games so far in the season, and so as Steve Kerr said, his recent shortcomings are not enough reasons to panic. Besides, Klay has already shown flashes of his usual brilliance.

The Warriors are being patient on Thompson after the sharpshooter eased his way back in his first fully healthy offseason in two years. Once he gets into rhythm, Kerr and the rest of the Golden State fan base know very well what they can get from him.

For now, the Dubs faithful will just have to wait and put their trust on Thompson as he works his way back to the lethal sharpshooter we all know.