The Golden State Warriors have built a dynasty in the Bay Area during the last decade. Behind Stephen Curry’s immaculate shooting and the team’s savvy roster-building, the Dubs have become a bona fide top-tier team. One of the best things to have happened to the team that cemented their dynasty legacy is the addition of Kevin Durant in 2017.

That move turned the Warriors from a title contending team to an unbreakable machine. Many would say that he is the second-most important figure is team history. For Charles Barkley, though, there’s another guy who should get credit for turning the Dubs into a bona fide dynasty: Bob Myers. (via Sports Illustrated)

“So, Bob Myers was the second-best thing to happen to the Warriors since Steph Curry the last few years,” Barkley said. “So, give Bob Myers some credit. And, obviously, Otto Porter played great. Drafting Jordan Poole. You talk about Steph and those guys, give Bob Myers a ton of credit. He deserves it.”

Myers has been the general manager of the Warriors for the last few years. In that time span, he has acquired Kevin Durant, flipped Durant for D’Angelo Russell, traded Russell for Andrew Wiggins, and signed the supporting cast of Stephen Curry last year. It’s safe to say that without Myers’ masterful management, the Warriors wouldn’t be where they are now.

Most of Myers’ free agent acquisitions last season have gone on to greener pastures in this year’s offseason. Can he summon his magic touch again and find gold at the bargain bin? Perhaps he might not even need to, if their young guns start to develop properly.