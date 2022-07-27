The state of Andrew Wiggins’ extension talks with Warriors, revealed

A jubilant Andrew Wiggins was popping bottles to his forthcoming “bag” mere minutes after the Golden State Warriors won the title. While that’s hardly an indication of his potential frustration at not receiving an extension before hitting free agency next summer, it nevertheless provides some critical context as contract negotiations continue with Warriors management.

According to Marcus Thompson II and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, though Wiggins has had “preliminary” talks with Golden State about a contract extension, the sides aren’t necessarily close to reaching an agreement.

There have been some preliminary discussions already, but nothing is imminent, per sources.

Wiggins is coming off a breakout playoff performance that established him as one of basketball’s best two-way role players. He not only locked down Jayson Tatum in the NBA Finals and made life hard on Luka Doncic one round earlier, but also rebounded at easy career-best levels and served as a reliable, dynamic release valve when defenses hounded Stephen Curry. Golden State couldn’t have won its fourth championship in eight seasons without Wiggins.

The Warriors have reportedly made retaining Wiggins long-term a “priority” despite Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole also being eligible for extensions. Green has a player option on his contract for 2023-24 and Poole will be a restricted free agent next summer unless he signs a new deal before the October 18th rookie-scale extension deadline. Thompson, on the other hand, is under contract through the next two seasons at a combined $83.8 million.

Wiggins will make $33.6 million in 2022-23, the final season of his existing max contract, no matter where extension discussions go from here. A four-year extension featuring a starting salary just below $30 million, plus annual eight percent raises, would represent fair value for both Wiggins and the Warriors even if there’s a chance he receives a slightly more lucrative deal on the open market next July.

Wiggins has finally found a home in the NBA. He’s already made clear he doesn’t want to go anywhere, and Golden State has every intention of paying him. The biggest question now seems to be when it will happen.

