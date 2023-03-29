A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs is less than a month away, so it’s high time to think about which postseason matchups will be the best possible ones. For Tracy McGrady, the potential of the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies facing off right off the bat is tantalizing because of a simple reason.

“If you’re a four-time champion, I think it doesn’t really matter,” McGrady said. “You want Memphis because of all the woofing” he continued.

McGrady was responding to a question by Jamal Crawford about whether the Warriors would prefer taking on the Sacramento Kings or the Grizzlies, and obviously, the Basketball Hall of Famer would rather see a Golden State-Memphis showdown in the postseason once more because that’s spicier.

The Warriors and the Grizzlies locked horns in the second round of last year’s playoffs, with Golden State winning the series, 4-2. Memphis did not have the services of star point guard Ja Morant in the final three games of that series due to his injury, leaving a very bad taste in the mouth of the Grizzlies. Memphis definitely would love to get the chance for payback against the Warriors in the upcoming playoffs, but that will depend on how the rest of the regular season and the Play-In Tournament shake out.

At the moment, the Warriors are sixth in the Western Conference with a 40-37 record, while the Grizzlies are second with a 48-27 slate. Golden State and Memphis have met each other four times in this regular season, with each winning two games in those matchups.