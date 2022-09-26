James Wiseman has been through quite a lot over the past two years. After being drafted by the Golden State Warriors as the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, the 7-foot big man ended up missing more than half of his rookie campaign due to a brutal injury. Wiseman suffered a torn meniscus on his right knee — an injury that would force him to sit out the entirety of the 2021-22 season.

In a recent press conference, the 21-year-old got brutally honest about how therapy helped him get through some of his darkest days. He was continuously rehabbing his knee, but at the same time, he also had to take care of his mental health (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Just to be vulnerable for a second… I did go to therapy a lot just to express my thoughts and my feelings and how I felt, because it was a hard time for me, especially going through that injury,” Wiseman said. “I love basketball so much, I just want to be out there with my team. When I wasn’t out there, it was very hard for me.”

Despite the difficulties he had to go through, James Wiseman kept his head held high.

“I just pushed through,” he continued. “I got that resiliency to just keep going. It’s in my DNA. I’m not going to ever give up no matter how hard the situation is.”

“I did go to therapy a lot to express my thoughts and my feelings.” James Wiseman touches on how he stayed on top of his mental health while not being able to play 👏🏽pic.twitter.com/PCiPpHsF6I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 25, 2022

Right now, Wiseman is about to reap all the benefits of his hard work. He’s expected to be ready for the start of the new season, and many believe that he will be a force to be reckoned with for the Warriors. A lot will be riding for him this season, and it looks like he’s ready for the test ahead.

Oh, and did you notice how jacked up those arms are right now? Revenge season is coming for James Wiseman.