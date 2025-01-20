Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was honest about next month’s NBA trade deadline. He’s all for making a change. Curry and the Warriors could be one trade away from contending for a championship, and the team’s perennial superstar says that if he agrees with a move, he has no problem approving.

Amid a concerning 2024-25 campaign, where the Warriors lost by 51 points to the Memphis Grizzlies and losing to the Toronto Raptors 104-101 without scoring a point in the final three minutes, Golden State is quickly running out of time to improve its roster.

Curry says if the Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. were to reach out about making a move for the team’s betterment, Steph is all in, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

“[We’re] trying to be a realistic threat in a playoffs series,” Curry said. “If Mike calls and says, ‘Hey, this is an opportunity to do X, Y, Z,’ I give my opinion.

“My hope is that [if there’s no action at the deadline], it’s not because of a lack of effort. If we don’t have a chance to get better, my whole thing is I want to win, and whatever that means, all efforts are pointed towards that, that I can kind of live with whatever happens.”

The Warriors had a similar start in 2021-22. However, the return of a healthy Curry in the final stretch of the regular season led to the momentum that resulted in a 4-2 championship win against the Boston Celtics.

“It’s very volatile right now in terms of the emotional roller coaster this year,” Curry said. “Similar to what it was like that [2021-22 season that ended with a championship]. I think it’s a challenge for us to just try to maintain confidence in what we’re doing, what we’re building. “And until we run out of time, we have to maintain it.”

Steve Kerr admits any more Warriors trades will be on ‘margins’

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed the team’s approach at the trade deadline and, much like Stephen Curry, focused on improving the team without sacrificing its core. Kerr revealed that the move must address the Warriors’ immediate needs while keeping the team’s future in mind, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

“We all agree,” Kerr said. “We all really want this organization to thrive when we are all gone. And that’s genuine. That’s really rare, but it comes with extreme success. “It comes with we are on one of the great runs of all time. None of us are bitter or second-guessing anything.”

The NBA trade deadline is on February 6.