There are a lot of siblings who played in the NBA. The most popular ones are Stephen Curry and Seth Curry alongside Lonzo Ball and Lamelo Ball. However, it is often forgotten that Jeff Teague had a brother who played in the league for a substantial amount of time. Marquis Teague spent some solid years being a journeyman but irked Draymond Green quite a lot. The Golden State Warriors star outlined the root of his grudge and it all starts with the NBA Draft.

Draymond Green remembers a lot of things before the Warriors picked him up in the NBA Draft. One of them is the fact that Marquis Teague got selected ahead of him in the 2013 draft class. Coming out of Michigan State, Green was picked up with the 35th overall pick. But, Jeff Teague's brother was selected six picks ahead of him. He even went to a team that Green desired, the Chicago Bulls.

Up until now, the Warriors star is livid by the fact that Marquis stole his draft landing spot that night. He even outlined his frustrations in front of Jeff, via The Draymond Green Show.

“That n**** took my draft spot. I ain’t never forget that. So, you make sure to let him know I still feel a way. Although, I got nothing but love,” Green said.

The Warriors forward noted how he would have been selected in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft instead of falling all the way to the second round. The fact that he also got further away from family because he went to The Bay instead of Chi-Town was also a big factor in his resentment.

“He took my spot and it’s cool, I had to go second round, it worked out but I could’ve been in Chicago right near the crib. I had to go all the way to Cali and adjust to a new way of life. I felt like I was in Istanbul. All of a sudden I was so far away from home, homesick. So you just let him know he ruined my life for the first two years of my career, but it’s cool,” he added.

Marquis Teague and the Warriors star's careers

Jeff Teague assured Green that he ended up in the right place. He even knows that his brother would give up a lot just to be a key member of the Warriors dynasty and have the same longevity as the forward.

“I guarantee he would trade you spots right now,” he declared.

Marquis had only played in three seasons and got to see playing time in just 91 games. Throughout that span of time, he was only able to notch 217 points, 90 rebounds, and 134 assists.

Green, on the other hand, got to be developed by Steve Kerr into a defensive menace. He was the perfect screener for guys like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson. Not to mention, he also got a Defensive Player of the Year honor in his career. While the envy of playing near one's home crowd is there, it should not understate how big of a move it was to select Green in the second round instead of having him team up with Derrick Rose early in their careers.