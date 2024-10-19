Coming off of a disastrous 2019-20 season that was marred by injuries and the offseason departure of Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors stumbled out of the gate but finished the 2020-21 season strong, going 16-6 in their final 22 regular season games before being eliminated in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Just a few months later, the Dubs rolled through the 2021-22 preseason, finishing with a perfect 5-0 record, and then they went on to win the 2022 NBA Title.

Y'all ready to be whacked upside the head with some deja vu?

Last year, the Warriors finished the season strong, going 25-11 in their final 36 regular season games before being eliminated in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Wanna venture a guess as to how the preseason went for the Warriors this year?

That's right. History may indeed be repeating itself out west, but if you choose to believe that this is all purely coincidental and not a sign of things to come for Golden, there is some harder, more concrete proof that the Warriors may be on the verge of a bounce back 2024-25 season.

Per a graphic from ESPN, since 1995, 75% of teams who have gone 4-0 or better in the preseason have gone on to make the playoffs.

That does feel like less of a coincidence, right?

Stephen Curry's preseason finger sprain no concern for Warriors

It's fair to say that with the exception of maybe the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, no team is as dependent on their superstar MVP candidate as the Golden State Warriors are of Stephen Curry. For a decade now, the Warriors entire offensive system has been built around the skillset, selflessness and sharp-shooting of two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry.

But Curry is 36 years old, and every injury, even the minor ones, take on a great deal of significance in the Bay Area. Fortunately, the finger injury that has kept Stephen Curry out of multiple games during the preseason isn't too much of a concern for the team as they prepare for their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23rd.