Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob recently listed his Malibu mansion for $44 million. Lacob was born in New Bedford, Mass., but his family moved to Anaheim, Calif. He grew up cheering for the Los Angeles Lakers and Angels, then attended the University of California to pursue a master's degree in public health. He also received an MBA from Stanford.

Lacob became a partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers in 1987. He returned to his Massachusetts roots by becoming a part-owner of the Boston Celtics in 2006 but reached a bigger goal in 2010. He and a large group of investors purchased the Warriors in 2010, inheriting a little-known draft pick named Stephen Curry.

The investment group purchased the Warriors for $450 million in 2010, but their performance over the next decade substantially increased Lacob's net worth. Curry and the Warriors won four NBA championships, making the Warriors worth around $8.2 billion.

Lacob bought his Malibu mansion in September 2019 for $29 million. He primarily lives in Atherton, Calif., across the road from Google founder Sergey Brin and on the same street as WhatsApp founder Jan Koum. Joe and Jan Lacob have Malibu houses, but Joe listed his estate for $44 million this month.

Joe Lacob's Malibu mansion

The property is on Carbon Beach, known as Billionaires Beach thanks to all the mansions along the shore. Lacob's property has five bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms at 5,512 square feet. It also features three levels of living space.

The listing describes the mansion as an “entertainer's dream home,” combining “luxury, design, and technology.”

The mansion has a private courtyard entry with a waterfall wall that opens to the ocean. The front yard has glass walls and decks, allowing a full water view. It has an Italian slab fireplace, glass wine wall, and Fleetwood glass doors when you enter the main level.

Some other features of the main floor include a high-end chef's kitchen, a home theater, a lounge area with a gym and an elevator.

The second level is home to Lacob's primary suite. It has deck access, a luxurious bath, and a walk-in closet. The deck shows the mansion's direct beach access with two outdoor showers.

The third level has a deck with a 12-seat fire table, a barbecue island and kitchen, a lounge area, and a hot tub.

Other notable Malibu beach inhabitants

Joe Lacob's mansion may seem extravagant, but it is nothing in comparison to some of the other properties. A $210 million deal closed already this summer, which beat out the Malibu record of $200 million last season. Jay Z and Beyonce were the owners of the $200 million deal last year, but this year's record-breakers were not made public.

Laurene Powell Jobs bought a Malibu property in June worth $94 million. Laurene is the widow of Steve Jobs, the former Apple CEO.

Kanye West is also trying to sell his Malibu mansion, which has been stripped down but is still worth $39 million.