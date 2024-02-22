The Golden State Warriors tip off the second half of the regular season against the Los Angeles Lakers in Thursday night, and Stephen Curry is once again one of the top stories. Curry outdueled WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu in the three-point shootout at All-Star Weekend and has seen his star rise even higher as a result.

Curry is a the straw that stirs the Warriors' drink, and his insane value to the franchise (ahead of retirement rumors that have been squashed recently) revealed itself recently.

The Warriors' franchise is now greater than even the most popular NFL franchises, and the Warriors could not have come close without the phenomenon that the former Davidson star has unleashed.

Curry's Value to NBA, Warriors Shown in One Stat

The Warriors are just 10th in the Western Conference heading into the second half of the season but were recently revealed to have the second highest value of any sports franchise according to a report from Sportico: The Business of Sports.

Their value has skyrocketed beyond belief since Curry entered the league.

Fans React to Insane Warriors Valuation

Fans shared their innermost thoughts about the news with memes, charts and comments as they lauded Curry for his incredible impact.

His jersey is still the league's number one seller even as he continues his 35th year on the planet, an age that puts him in a different bracket from most of his competitors.

“Steph should get four billion,” one fan said.

“Damn, I should have bought (Owner Joe Lacob's) Warriors in '09,” another fan added.

Curry's salary will culminate at $59.6 million for a single season in 2025-2026.