If the Warriors trade for Zach LaVine this season, Dubs fans could face the reality of the end of the Splash Brothers era in Golden State.

The Chicago Bulls' dismal start to the 2023-24 season has reportedly prompted the franchise to explore trade options involving All-Star guard Zach LaVine, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. With the development, several teams emerged as potential suitors for LaVine. The Golden State Warriors are on that list of possible trade destinations for the Bulls guard.

The Warriors started out the 2023-24 NBA season 6-2. After failing to defend their 2022 NBA title with a disappointing second-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry and company looked hungry to prove that last year was the exception and not the rule. They have suffered three straight losses since their strong start and could potentially lose some more with Curry set to miss a couple of games due to a knee sprain.

Golden State added more depth this past summer and retooled its bench unit to address its struggles during the non-Curry minutes. But new problems have risen for the Warriors this season. Apart from Curry, their offense has been horrendous. Only one player not-named-Steph-Curry — Dario Saric — has scored 20 points in a game this season.

Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have been unable to provide the two-time MVP the support he needs on the offensive end. With that, perhaps a drastic change might be needed to get the Warriors back to being real title contenders. They could look to trade for a more-than-capable 20 PPG scorer in LaVine.

Here is a potential package the Golden State Warriors can offer the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine.

Warriors trade for Zach LaVine

Golden State Warriors receive: Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso

Chicago Bulls receive: Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, lottery-protected 2026 1st round pick, top-10 protected 1st round pick

This deal may be heartbreaking and a tough pill to swallow for Warriors fans as it essentially ends the Splash Brothers era in the Bay Area. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. Thompson hasn't looked like the five-time All-Star that helped Golden State win multiple titles through the 2010's. As such, now might be the time to move on from the aging guard.

Golden State gives up a beloved figure as well as a pair of intriguing young prospects and two first round picks to acquire a current-day All-Star and an All-Defensive guard.

Why this deal makes sense for the Warriors

Acquiring a younger and more dynamic offensive talent like Zach LaVine could make sense for Golden State. LaVine is more than capable in addressing a glaring weakness the Dubs have right now and that is having a consistent scoring threat alongside Stephen Curry. While Thompson is still the better shooter, the Bulls guard is much better in generating his own shot and even creating for his teammates. His addition will do wonders in easing some of the offensive load off Curry, who is doing an absolute carry job for the Warriors this season.

Though he is struggling with his shot to begin the season, LaVine is still a capable sniper from beyond the arc. Over the last five seasons prior to this, the 28-year-old has shot 47.7 percent from the field, including 38.8 percent from long distance.

Apart from the former UCLA standout, the Warriors also get one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA in Alex Caruso. Caruso would be a big addition to the Warriors' bench unit. He gives the Dubs another elite point-of-attack defender whom they can plug in to defend the top guards from opposing teams. Just imagine him wreaking havoc on the defensive end alongside Gary Payton II in the backcourt.

Steve Kerr's affinity for the 29-year-old guard is well-documented. He's a player with high basketball IQ who knows how to play well within his role.

Why this deal makes sense for the Bulls

As for the Bulls, they get off LaVine's monstrous deal and bring in a Klay Thompson contract that will come off the books next summer.

In addition, they land a promising young stud in Jonathan Kuminga. The 2021 7th overall pick has flashed potential since arriving in the league and is slowly finding his footing in the NBA. He could pop off and breakout playing a larger role for a rebuilding program.

The Bulls also get an intriguing rookie in Brandin Podziemski, whom the Warriors took with the 19th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Podziemski has barely seen playing time this season, but flashed an ability to do multiple things — from rebounding, playmaking, and scoring — that makes him an interesting prospect to develop.

Moreover, they also acquire a couple of protected 1st round picks that Chicago would want in a potential rebuild.