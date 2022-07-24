At one point over the past few weeks, a sensational return to the Golden State Warriors for Kevin Durant seemed to pick up steam. After KD demanded a trade away from the Nets, the Dubs emerged as a potential landing spot for the former league MVP in a bid to reunite him with former teammate Stephen Curry.

Nothing really materialized on that front, and it seems that the Nets weren’t interested in what the Warriors had to offer. According to ESPN’s NBA insider Zach Lowe, Golden State’s trade package centered around Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole — two players that had breakout campaigns last year and were both integral to the Warriors’ title run. Be that as it may, Brooklyn wasn’t buying it (h/t Darelle Lincoln of Total Pro Sports):

“The intel I have is that the Nets are not super high on Wiggins or Poole as sort of centerpiece players,” Lowe said. “Then you get to the other guys who are relatively unproven in the NBA. So I don’t know if there ever really was a deal there that the Nets would have done. Obviously, you have to explore it if you’re the Warriors.”

Losing Wiggins and Poole would be an undeniably significant blow for the Warriors. However, the prize they would have gotten in return was Kevin Durant, which if you think about it, could be worth giving up such a haul for. Nevertheless, the Nets didn’t feel like they were getting enough compensation for giving up KD, which is likely why this potential trade deal never really worked out. It just wasn’t in the stars.