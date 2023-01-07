By Jack Winter · 3 min read

Before Klay Thompson’s game-tying heroics and Saddiq Bey’s game-winning buzzer beater, Jordan Poole had the opportunity to put the Detroit Pistons away for good. Instead of sending his team to victory or putting the defending champions up one, though, Poole lost his footing while trying to cross over Alec Burks, resulting in an ugly turnover with six seconds left that proved critical in the Golden State Warriors’ dramatic 122-119 loss.

Making matters worse for Poole is that was hardly the first time he’s turned the ball over recently with Golden State counting on him most. Poole also had a turnover with 12 seconds left in regulation of the Warriors’ instant-classic double overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks, and had a pass picked off by Mike Conley in the waning moments of Golden State’s close-fought victory over the Utah Jazz, putting a surefire win at risk.

Poole, clearly, is still acclimating to what it’s like being a primary playmaker with the game on the line. Who else experienced those tough growing pains, though? Steph Curry, as he reminded Dub Nation on Friday after taking part in his first full practice since suffering a left shoulder injury on December 14th.

“I went through them myself back in the day where you have all the right intentions, you’re in those positions because you want that moment,” Curry said, per Tom Dierberger of NBC Sports Bay Area. “You want the ball. You have ultimate confidence in yourself. But it doesn’t always click right away.

“One thing you can’t do is lose confidence in yourself. You can’t overthink it. Look at the film, understand what decisions you made, what decisions you could have made and not be afraid of when that moment comes back because it’s going to come back to you. Once you do get over that hump, it’s a real unlock in terms of your career. He’s got a long road ahead of him as being a guy who is going to finish games and be a guy with the ball in his hands. He’ll figure that out.”

Curry isn’t the first Warriors power broker to draw parallels between his early-career struggles as the focal point for opposing defenses and Poole’s ongoing development. Steve Kerr struck that same chord earlier this week.

“I keep saying this but what I love about Jordan is that he has another level to reach and these games are so great for him to feel what it’s like being Steph, what it’s like to have the best defender on you, to have the pressure on you, to have to function down the stretch where the game is going to be more physical,” he said.

Poole is averaging 28.6 points, 3.9 assists and 4.9 turnovers on average overall efficiency since Curry went down, mixing many moments of brilliance with others that elicit head-scratching frustration. The good news for Golden State? There’s been much more good than bad for Poole of late even amid those turnover woes, and Curry is set to return as early as late next week.

Just imagine how much dangerous Poole will be in crunch-time now that he’s had this experience, soon relegated back to a second option as the reigning Finals MVP gets back on the floor.