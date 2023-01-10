By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors initially targeted January 13th for Steph Curry’s highly anticipated return from a left shoulder injury that’s cost him nearly a month of action. That’s why it was such a pleasant surprise on Monday afternoon when the reigning Finals MVP was listed as probable for his team’s Tuesday game against the Phoenix Suns, seemingly set to take the floor for the first time since January 14th.

More shocking, though? When the Warriors suddenly downgraded Curry on their official injury report, casting doubt on his availability vs. Phoenix.

Curry is currently questionable on the injury report for Tuesday’s game, a change that came quickly after his official status was listed as probable. Golden State provided no explanation for the switch, one in wake of Curry practicing in full with his teammates.

It’s highly unlikely a minor setback prompted Curry’s status changing. A plausible explanation is that the Warriors simply erred in initially making him probable, ultimately preferring to wait until gameday—and, crucially, a night of recovery post-practice—to indicate Curry’s imminent return.

Chances are still that Golden State has both Splash Brothers available against the Suns. Even if Curry can’t go, though, the offense should run more smoothly than it did in the Warriors’ ugly loss to the Orlando Magic simply due to Klay Thompson’s likely presence. He was a late scratch for Saturday’s game, dealing with left knee soreness the training staff noticed during warmups.

Thompson is listed as probable on the injury report, and Steve Kerr said Monday that he practiced without any restrictions.

Keep your fingers crossed on Curry’s status for Tuesday’s game, Dub Nation. Either way, you’re bound to see him back on the court very, very soon.