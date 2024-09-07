Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is embarking on a new era of basketball with his longtime team. At the same time, Boston Celtics champion Jaylen Brown is looking to defend an NBA title, and UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers is set to return for another season with the Huskies. Curry, Brown, and Bueckers will each head into the upcoming season with something to prove to fans and themselves, and all three worked out together, which wasn't something people expected to see ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Brown shared a video of the workout via Instagram.

After being left off of Team USA's roster for the 2024 SummerOlympics, the 2024 Finals MVP in Brownc is heading into the upcoming season with a chip on his shoulder and a target on his and the Celtics' collective backs as they look to defend their title. Bueckers and UConn lost to Caitlin Clark and Iowa 71-69 in the Final Four of the women's March Madness tournament, and Curry won't have longtime backcourt running mate Klay Thompson at his side.

Given all these developments, it's safe to say many fans will be watching all three of these stars' respective campaigns.

Stephen Curry embracing the challenge of life after Klay Thompson

The Sacramento Kings eliminated Curry and the Warriors in a 118-94 loss in last season's Play-in Tournament. During the offseason, Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks. This season, Curry will take the floor for the first time in 13 years without sharing the backcourt with Thompson, as the Warriors' Splash Brothers era ended over the summer.

It's a challenge Curry embraces at this stage of his career.

“I love the fact that people don't think we can keep the pace with some of the other teams that they're picking in the West,” he says, per People's Natasha Dye. “And I just love that challenge of stepping into a training camp and being able to create your own success — that gets me going.”

“And obviously, coming off of this Olympic experience, I'm trying to channel that energy all year.”

Curry, 36, is entering his 16th NBA season.

“At this stage in your career, you're trying to find a competitive advantage and a boost that can show itself on the court,” he says. “I think for me, outside of just being a professional athlete when it comes to leading an active lifestyle, aiding and just general recovery, if I can find any type of competitive advantage at this stage of my career, I'm all for it.”

Last month, the 10-time All-Star and the Warriors agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension.