The Minnesota Lynx haven't been shy about voicing their championship aspirations after falling short of the title in 2024. They've gotten off on the right track with an explosive start in the 2025 WNBA season opener, putting a damper on rookie star Paige Bueckers' pro debut and the whole league on alert.

Superstars Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams carried the team to the decisive 99-84 victory over the Dallas Wings.

Collier made a strong MVP statement with her performance, finishing with 34 points — including going off for 18 in the third quarter alone — four rebounds, and four assists while going 2-for-3 from beyond the arc and 100% from the line.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year even briefly held a record, tying WNBA legends Candace Parker, Maya Moore, and Katie Smith for most points in a season opener, before Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum broke it later in the night.

After the game, Collier described how she felt about her outstanding performance.

“It feels good,” Collier began. “Feels better to get the win. I'm glad we turned around in the second half, but it feels nice.”

All-Star Williams added her own thoughts on the Lynx's dominant showing. “I felt like what we're trying to do all season long,” she declared.

Williams continued on to emphasize that the Lynx have their eyes set on the prize and won't be distracted from their goal any time soon.

“The mindset is to go get us a ring, so we know what we gotta do.”