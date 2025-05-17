The New York Knicks shut down any notion of a 3-1 comeback from the Boston Celtics by taking care of business at home on Friday night in Game 6 of their second-round matchup. In fact, the Knicks gave the Celtics no chance; they demolished the Celtics and had the game wrapped up by the halftime interval, boasting a 27-point lead at the break en route to a 119-81 victory to book their place in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Had the Knicks lost Game 6, it would have put them under a world of pressure, as a do-or-die game back in Boston could have gone either way even with Jayson Tatum out injured. Instead, they wasted no time putting the game's outcome beyond doubt, and they even set the record for the biggest margin of victory (38) in a single playoff game in Knicks franchise history, besting their previous record of 36 which they set 55 years ago (as per Josh Dubow of Associated Press).

Knicks fans have waited quite a while for their team to be back to the Eastern Conference Finals, with their last trip to Round 3 coming all the way back in 2000. And their fanbase has always been quite the loud bunch, and they took over social media with a flurry of posts on X expressing their jubilation.

“i haven’t seen the knicks in the ECF since i was 7 years old,” @matty_dukes wrote.

“Me and my boy were literally screaming and celebrating at a bar for hours just to go skateboarding till 1 am talk8ng about how we IN THE ECF LETS F**KING GOOOOO KNICKS IN 6,” @ShaqJesusFGC added.

“Spree, Houston, LJ and a hobbled Ewing had me dreaming when I was a kid, and now the Knicks have finally made it to the ECF after 25 loooooong years . Wooohooo let’s go Knickerbockersssss,” @barry211 furthered.

“New York really back 🗽😭💪 KNICKS in the ECF >> not being in the ECF since 2000 is wilddd,” @hulkgettinpaid expressed.

Knicks look to get their sweet revenge against the Pacers

The Knicks' rivalry with the Indiana Pacers dates back to the 1990s, and fittingly, it's the squad from Indianapolis that stands in New York's way deep in the playoffs. Back in 2000, it was the Pacers that the Knicks faced in the ECF, with the latter being eliminated by the former in six games.

Last year, it was also the Pacers that sent the Knicks packing from their deepest playoff run in 24 years, so revenge will be extra sweet if New York can earn it.