Trayce Jackson-Davis got a clean bill of health just in time to make his Golden State Warriors debut at Summer League.

After missing his team's previous five July games due to a hamstring injury, the No. 57 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is set to play in Golden State's Las Vegas finale against the Houston Rockets on Thursday afternoon.

“Trayce Jackson-Davis will make his Summer League debut tonight,” Jason Dumas of KRON4 News reported Thursday morning.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. indicated during the broadcast of Wednesday's overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks that Jackson-Davis was likely to play versus Houston. The 23-year-old has been ramping up at practice in recent days, transitioning from individual skill work to full-contact drills with his teammates.

Jackson-Davis was among the most productive players in all of college basketball last season, posting 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.9 blocks per game on 58.1% from the field, earning consensus First Team All-American honors. His ability to make plays for his teammates in short rolls and dribble hand-offs, function in multiple schemes defensively and finish with explosiveness around the rim could help Jackson-Davis get intermittent playing time as a rookie behind Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Dario Saric up front.

Dunleavy poured cold water on hopes either Jackson-Davis or first-round pick Brandin Podziemski would make a major impact in 2023-24 the day after the draft, though, alluding to how long it takes the vast majority of first-year players to contribute to winning basketball. Regardless, it's a boon for Jackson-Davis' short-term development that he'll face NBA-level competition at least once before training camp opens in mid-September.

The Warriors and Rockets tipoff at 4:00 p.m. (PT).