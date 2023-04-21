A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors came up with a statement win on Thursday night after taking down the Sacramento Kings in Game 3 of their opening-round NBA Playoffs matchup. There was a lot of noise coming into this game, with the majority of the buzz stemming from Draymond Green’s suspension. The Warriors knew what they had to do coming into this one, and Stephen Curry led the charge for the defending champs as they cut the series deficit to 2-1.

Steph was a man possessed in this one, going off for a game-high 36 points on six triples. The greatest shooter of all time also added six rebounds, three assists, two steals, a block, and just one turnover in 37 minutes of action.

After his monstrous performance, Curry spoke out about Draymond Green’s suspension. The Warriors superstar acknowledged how this was a distraction for the squad, but at the same time, they used it as fuel for their big win in Game 3:

“There’s a lot of distractions and noise around the series,” Curry said. “… [Green’s suspension] is a tough blow. But yesterday at practice we had really good energy, understanding what the mission was. Understand we couldn’t change anything about the decision that we knew was wrong, but that if we could come out and win tonight, it would change the momentum of the series.”

Steph then talked up Green’s return in Game 4 — a matchup that the Warriors have every intention of winning. They may have gone down in the series, but at this point, it would be completely foolish to count the Warriors out:

“They say Draymond’s got a history, so do we. We know how to bounce back,” Curry said.