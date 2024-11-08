ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Golden State Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a very exciting early season matchup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Warriors-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Cavaliers Odds

Golden State Warriors: +4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +162

Cleveland Cavaliers: -4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -194

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors are off to an awesome start for this season. Even without Klay Thompson, the Warriors shoot the ball well, and they score at a high rate. Steph Curry is off to a hot start with 21.2 points per game, and 7.0 rebounds. However, it is Buddy Hield that is stealing the show. Hield is scoring 21.1 points per game, and shooting 50.7 percent from three-point range. He is looking like the Sixth Man of the Year, and if he can continue shooting lights out, the Warriors will win.

Curry and Hield are both shooters, and they should both be able to do some damage from beyond the arc in this game. The Cavaliers are a very good defensive team, but they do allow opponents to make the three ball. Opponents have the fourth-highest three-point percentage against the Cavaliers this season. The Warriors are a dangerous team when they get hot from three, and that could definitely be the case Friday night.

Golden State has improved their defensive play significantly this season from last. The Warriors are allowing 105.3 points per game, and opponents are shooting just 41.6 percent against them. The Warriors give opposing teams a lot of fits, and that includes their last game against one of the best teams in the Boston Celtics. If the Warriors have another good defensive game, the Warriors will win.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers seem unbeatable this season. Of course, the Cavaliers will not win every game, but they are a very tough team to beat right now. The Cavaliers are the best scoring team in the NBA right now, and have improved in that aspect greatly. Cleveland is putting up 123.2 points per game, and they lead the NBA in field goal percentage. They are also second in the NBA in three-point percentage. If Cleveland continues to put up points at this rate, they are going to be the first team to 10 wins.

The Cavaliers are not only great offensively, but they get the job done on defense. They allow the 11th-fewest points per game, ninth-lowest field goal percentage, and they force the fourth-most turnovers in the NBA. Cleveland has allowed less than 110 points in four of their games this season, and less than 115 points in seven of their games. If the Cavaliers can have another good defensive game, they are going to come out on top.

Final Warriors-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great game between two teams that can really shoot the ball. I do think the Cavaliers are a real threat in the Eastern Conference, but their winning streak can not go on forever. If any team can give the Cavs their first loss, it will be the Warriors. I will take the Warriors moneyline.

Final Warriors-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Warriors ML (+230)