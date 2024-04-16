We've got the Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Results simulated with NBA 2K24 to see who the game thinks will win tonight. The NBA Play-In Tournament begins tonight, and the winner of this game must win another before heading into the postseason. The Warriors (46-36), are still running with a ore roster made up of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. Meanwhile, the Kings (48-34) must overcome the team they lost to in the First Round last postseason. So, who will win for a chance to make the playoffs?
Warriors Vs. Kings Results – NBA 2K24 Prediction
According to our NBA 2K24 Simulation the Warriors will beat the Kings 129-118. Despite a close matchup early on, Steph Curry earning a whopping 60 total points throughout the whole game. For our simulation games, we run 12-minute quarters on Hall-Of-Fame difficulty for authenticity and quality purposes. Additionally, the gameplay footage shows NBA 2K24 on PlayStation 5.
|TEAM
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 4
|FINAL
|GSW
|28
|28
|32
|41
|129
|SAC
|29
|25
|34
|30
|118
Overall, the matchup felt like it could've went either way. Down just one point entering into the fourth, the Kings seemed like a team capable of achieving victory. However, Steph Curry and the Warriors absolutely dominated on offense. While the Kings' offense improved in the second half, their offense relied on the Warriors' mistakes, rather than their own skill.
For example, the Warriors led in FG% and 3-PT %, because the offense was able to rely on Curry's playmaking ability. The Kings, on the other hand, were relatively docile on offense, despite converting 10 more free throws. It seems the Warriors' fouls hurt themselves more than the actual Kings' offense. About halfway into the fourth quarter, the Warriors cleaned up their mistakes and locked in.
In terms of player performances, Steph Curry definitely won the game ball. Overall, he finished the day with 60 points, 4 assists, 9 rebounds, and a steal all while converting 66% of this 3PT attempts. He scored over 40 more points than the next highest player on his team, Klay Thompson. However, Thompson did convert four of six 3PT attempts.
As for the Kings, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis led their team in the losing effort. Fox finished the game with 30 points and 10 assists, but only converted one of four 3PT attempts. Sabonis earned 17 points and rebounds apiece, though his performance was unfortunately in vain.
Additionally, check out some of the game stats:
|Warriors
|STATS
|Kings
|52/86 (60%)
|Field Goals
|45/80 (56%)
|24/44 (55%)
|3-Pointers
|17/37 (46%)
|1/2 (50%)
|Free Throws
|11/15 (73%)
|2
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|31
|Defensive Rebounds
|33
|3
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|0
|1 (8)
|Turnovers (Points Off)
|4 (2)
|8
|Team Fouls
|2
|11
|Biggest Lead
|7
|22:11
|Time Of Possession
|25:48
With the win, the Warriors now must play one more game in the Play-In tournament. If they win. they secure a spot in the NBA playoffs for a chance to win it all. Does Steph Curry and co. have what it takes to win it just one last time? We'll find out soon enough.
However, the Kings' season comes to a tragic end, as once again their Championship hopes are killed by the Warriors. That said, it's difficult to see either team win it all considering the competition up ahead. So perhaps its best to focus on the offseason and rebuild for next year.
Overall, the prediction seems fairly reasonable, but that's all it is… a prediction. Regardless, we had a blast watching the Warriors power through in the final minutes to blow away the competition. We're just not sure if it's going to be that easy moving forward.
That wraps up our simulation the Warriors vs. Kings. We hope you enjoyed watching. If you like, check out our simulation for the Lakers vs. Pelicans game, which also takes place tonight before the Warriors take on the Kings.
