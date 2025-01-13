ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Golden State Warriors head east and north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Raptors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Warriors-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Raptors Odds

Golden State Warriors: -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -200

Toronto Raptors: +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +168

Over: 227.5 (-112)

Under: 227.5 (-108)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, SportsNet Canada

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors have not played well lately, but the Raptors have been even worse. Toronto is on a five-game losing streak, and none of the games have been all that close. In their last five games, the Raptors have scored just 107.8 points per game. Toronto has put up less than 100 points in two of their last five games. Their inability to score points in their last five games, and on the season as a whole, is why the Raptors have yet to reach 10 wins.

Golden State has their flaws, but defense does not seem to be one of them. The Warriors have allowed just 110.8 points per game, which is the 10th-lowest in the NBA. Along with that, the Warriors hold their opponents to just 45.6 percent shooting, and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc. Both of those numbers are towards the best in the NBA in terms of defense. If the Warriors can find a way to continue that type of defense in this game, they will be able to cover the spread.

Toronto allows the fourth-most points per game this season. The Raptors allow opponents to make the fifth-most threes per game this season. The Warriors want to shoot the long ball, and that is how they prefer to win games. In fact, the Warriors take the fourth-most threes per game. Golden State should be able to hit those threes Monday night. If they can do that, the Warriors will cover the spread.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

Toronto does not score well, so they have to pick it up defensively if they want any chance to keep this game close. The good news is the Warriors have not been scoring at their best lately. In their last 10 games, the Warriors have put up only 106.9 points per game. That number drops to 104.2 in their last five games. Golden State is losing games because of their lack of offense, so the Raptors have a decent chance to have success Monday night.

In the last five games, the Warriors have played slightly worse defensively. Golden State is allowing 113.7 points per game, while letting their opponents shoot 49.8 percent from the field. The Warriors are having a tough time closing out, and overall defending in their recent games. This is something the Raptors have to take advantage of. Whether it is Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, or somebody else, the Raptors need someone to step up and have a big game. If they can get that, Toronto can cover the spread.

Final Warriors-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Raptors are just not a good team this season, and I do not trust them. I will take the Warriors to not only win, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Warriors-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -4.5 (-112)