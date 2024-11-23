ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another NBA betting prediction and pick as we head toward the Western Conference for this next showdown. The Golden State Warriors will visit the San Antonio Spurs as the two squads meet for the first time this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors are currently leading the West's Pacific Division with an 11-3 record and will face the New Orleans Pelicans before heading back on the road to San Antonio. They've gone 8-2 over their last 10 games and have surprised the NBA as serious contenders for the championship.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently 8-8 and near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They're already out-performing their mark from a year ago, however, and they've been a formidable foe against tough teams and they stand a chance to upset their rivals in this one.

Here are the Warriors-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Spurs Odds

Golden State Warriors: -5 (-108)

Moneyline: -200

San Antonio Spurs: +5 (-112)

Moneyline: +168

Over: 225.5 (-112)

Under: 225.5 (-108)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Spurs

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, FanDuel Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors have surprised everyone with their play this season and after much speculation of teams like the Thunder and Timberwolves emerging from the West, the Warriors now firmly lead the conference over better teams on paper. This is due to the fact Stephen Curry is playing at a high level while leading this team in scoring (23.0 PPG), assists (6.5), and steals (1.8). Draymond Green is adding 5.7 APG of his own and seems to be flourishing with an offense where he's forced to use his entire skill set.

Expand Tweet



The addition of Buddy Hield to their lineup has also seen a massive increase in production on both sides of the ball with his veteran presence and sharpshooting capabilities. Andrew Wiggins continues to develop into an All-NBA talent, but this Warriors team arguably has some of the best on-court chemistry we've seen throughout the NBA. Their unselfish play and willingness to make the extra pass has them looking like a dominant contender for the championship once again.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs continue to place near the bottom of the West, but they're performing well considering the gauntlet they've had to go through in their first 15 games of the season. They've managed a 4-2 record over their last six games and took down teams like the Kings and Thunder during that stretch. Most recently, they showed their resiliency in a comeback win over the Jazz to notched back-to-back wins. This team is still young, but they're already playing wise beyond their years in the new era of Wembanyama.

Expand Tweet



The Spurs also have veteran presences in their locker room with Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes joining the rotation, a key aspect they lacked throughout last year. The emergence of Charles Bassey in the paint adds to a defensive nightmare for teams to try and score around the rim. They rank third league-wide in blocks per game (6.6) and they'll undoubtedly force the Warriors to seek success from behind the arc.

Final Warriors-Spurs Prediction & Pick

Both teams are riding hot streaks heading into this game and it'll be interesting to see how the smaller lineup of the Golden State Warriors handles the giants from San Antonio. While the Spurs remain without Victor Wembanyama, they had eight players scoring double-digits in their most recent win over the Jazz. They cannot be overlooked as live underdogs during this matchup.

The Warriors, however, are playing some of their best team basketball in recent memory and just when people think Steph Curry will start to decline, he comes back even better than the year before. Expect this Warriors team to get punched in the mouth early, but quickly respond confidently and making all the right adjustments to keep this game close on the road.

While the Spurs have shown promise without Victor Wembanyama in their lineup, the Warriors are just too deep through all their positions and are clearly the healthier squad. Let's roll with the Warriors to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Warriors-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -5 (-108)