Washington Commanders: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Jaguars

The Washington Commanders Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars is one of the more interesting games during Week 1 of the 2022 season. Both the Commanders and Jaguars made some improvements this offseason that they are hoping will lead them to more success this season. As kickoff for the contest nears, we have drawn up our Commanders Week 1 predictions for their game against the Jags.

The Commanders made a change in their quarterback room this offseason, and brought Carson Wentz in from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz was a solid game manager for Indianapolis last season, but he may have to do more for the Commanders this season. The good news is that they have some good weapons on offense and an underrated defense that could help Washington surprise the league this year.

Kicking off the season against Jacksonville, who happened to be the worst team in the NFL last season, should help Washington get their 2022 season off to a good start. Let’s dive into our four bold predictions for the Commanders Week 1 action, and see what could end up happening as Washington starts their season off.

4. Washington Commanders DE Montez Sweat sacks Trevor Lawrence twice

Montez Sweat and Chase Young seemed set to be one of the best pass rushing duos in the league after a strong 2020 season from the pair. Yet they both struggled last season, and will be looking to bounce back in the 2022 season as a result. While Young is still rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered last season, Sweat will be back on the field after missing seven of Washington’s final nine games last season.

Sweat will be expected to hold down the fort while Young makes his way back, and he certainly will play his part in Week 1. The Jaguars offensive line in front of second year quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn’t great, and Sweat will spend most of his Sunday afternoon terrorizing them. Sweat will sack Lawrence twice on the day, but given how frequently he makes his way into the backfield, he will be left wondering how he didn’t get more.

3. Washington Commanders RB Antonio Gibson will rush for 100 yards and a touchdown

Antonio Gibson had a strange training camp that resulted in him seemingly losing the starting running back job to 2022 third-round pick Brian Robinson. Robinson will now miss the start of the season due to injuries he sustained as the victim in an armed robbery, meaning Gibson will hold onto the starting job for the time being. Whether this remains the case when Robinson returns remains to be seen.

What we do know is that Gibson is going to have a big day on the ground against the Jaguars. Jacksonville has some solid pass rushers, but their run defense isn’t all that great, and Gibson should be able to carve them up all day long. With Gibson set to get the majority of Washington’s carries, he will put together an effective performance that sees him eclipse the 100 yard tally and pick up a touchdown along the way.

2. Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz will throw three touchdowns in his Commanders debut

As mentioned, there’s a lot of excitement surrounding Wentz’s arrival in Washington. He’s not the greatest quarterback to walk the earth, but he’s an upgrade over Taylor Heinicke, and that should help the Commanders improve this season.

Wentz will make a seamless transition into the Commanders offense in Week 1, and calmly fire three touchdowns in his debut. He will find Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and J.D. McKissic for scores, while making no turnovers and controlling the game on offense. It will help to have his first game with Washington be against the Jags, but Wentz’s first game with in a Commanders uniform will be filled with positives.

1. The Washington Commanders will easily beat the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 31-10

The Jaguars made some upgrades this offseason, but it’s clear they still have a lot of holes on their roster. The Commanders aren’t the best team in the NFL, but they will expose them for much of the afternoon. Lawrence won’t be able to get much going on offense despite having some new weapons at his disposal, and Sweat and company figure to play a big role in that.

Offensively, Wentz will largely be able to ride this game out in cruise control. He will lead a pair of scoring drives to open the drive, giving Washington a 14-0 lead that will end up being all they need. It won’t be a very stiff test for the Commanders, but they won’t be complaining when they walk away from this one with a 1-0 record.