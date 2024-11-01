Things have looked up for the Washington Commanders franchise lately, including Doug Williams making a move on the Hall of Fame. And quarterback Jayden Daniels drew a massive compliment from a rival coach. With a Washington Commanders Week 9 game scheduled against the New York Giants, an NFC East rivalry. Ahead of the Commanders-Giants game, we’ll be making our Commanders Week 9 bold predictions.

Washington, one of the surprise teams of the NFL, enters with a record of 6-2. They earned a tight 21-18 win over the Giants in the first meeting without scoring a touchdown. The Giants carry a mark of 2-6 into the contest.

The Commanders ride the momentum of a Hail Mary victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 8.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will rack up 250 total yards

Daniels may be under a lot of pressure as the Giants have a knack for getting after the quarterback. They have at least four sacks in six of their eight games this year, including four in a row. So Daniels may have to do damage with his feet. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said the Giants find a way to get home, according to abc7ny.com.

“What they've established, they're just fantastic rushing the passer, and that's really one of the impacts they've made,” Quinn said. “But they've played strongly on third down, so there's a lot that I've seen them improve upon since our game.”

Daniels added, “It's going to be a different game. It's going to be different from Week 2 to now. Obviously, they've grown as a defense and a team. We've grown as an offense and the team. It'll be fun to go out there and play a division foe again.”

One thing Daniels and the Commanders shouldn’t have trouble doing is moving on from last week’s big win, because of the fluky nature of it, running back Brian Robinson Jr. said, according to commanders.com.

“It's another week,” Robinson said. “That (the Hail Mary) doesn't happen every week, not even every year. But we just gotta keep doing what we do. There's too many games. It's a new week.”

Commanders RB Austin Ekeler will find the end zone twice

Look for Ekeler to give the Giants problems through the air and on the ground. In the first matchup, he totaled 85 yards with 47 coming on three receptions.

Plus, the Commanders will likely use Ekeler for screens in an attempt to take an edge off the Giants’ pass rush. He should be able to turn at least one into a big play.