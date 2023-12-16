The Huskies are adding bulk to their defense...

Fresh off the transfer portal, Ethan Barr is reportedly moving to Washington football, as per 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz. Barr, an incoming fifth-year senior, has spent his entire collegiate career with Vanderbilt football, accumulating a total of 219 tackles, with seven tackles for loss. The 245-pound linebacker was the team captain for the Commodores during the past two seasons.

Former Vanderbilt linebacker Ethan Barr is expected to transfer to Washington, a source tells @247sports. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Barr was a four-year starter and two-time team captain at Vanderbilt. Has 219 career tackles.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/cNKTiP4Qgw — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 16, 2023

This 2023, Barr produced 55 tackles, including three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. In 2022, he managed 42 tackles and two tackles for loss. However, his most prominent season for Vanderbilt football would be during his sophomore year in 2021, churning out 85 tackles, four pass breakups, three interceptions, and two quarterback hurries.

However, despite his presence, Vanderbilt struggled, which is probably what prompted Barr to test the waters of the transfer portal. It's not surprising he decided to move to the Huskies, considering their track record so far.

With an undefeated 2023, Washington football has been declared the number two team in the country this year, being chosen as one of the four teams to play in the upcoming College Football Playoff this January. Led by head coach Kalen DeBoer and quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Washington football overcame Oregon football in the recent Pac-12 finals, despite being labeled as the underdogs.

For Ethan Barr, a transfer to Washington will allow him to culminate his college days in a winning program. The six-foot-three linebacker has the credentials, and will surely be a boost for coach DeBoer on the defensive end of the field.