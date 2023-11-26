The Washington football team knocked off Washington State on Saturday as its clutch kicker was awarded a scholarship.

The Washington football vs. Washington State Apple Cup rivalry game closed out with a 24-21 UW win on Saturday night, and kicker Grady Gross was the hero of the night.

The game was so tense at the end that Michael Penix Jr. hid in a storage container. Prior to the game, the Huskies climbed one spot in the College Football Playoff standings which should have fans on the edges of their seats heading into this week's rankings.

On Saturday, the kick that caused so much stress turned into jubilation for Washington football fans at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

The Huskies win the Apple Cup! 🍎 @UW_Football K Grady Gross ends a great game with a 42-yd kick. pic.twitter.com/0qEFdCmCdf — Kicker Update (@kickerupdate) November 26, 2023

Gross Awarded Scholarship

The Huskies' latest star was also the focus of a postgame locker room celebration that had fans talking and the now-scholarship award winning kicker on cloud nine.

Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer announced the news as the Huskies locker room went wild with joy and delight.

“I watched this six times, tears each time. Congratulations Grady!” one fan said in response.

“Always love these moments, regardless of the team,” another fan added.

Gross Continues Magical Season

The Huskies were outgained 381 to 306 on the night by their arch-rivals from Pullman, WA.

Gross, Penix Jr., and the rest of Coach DeBoer's team came up big in the late game moments, keeping the team's national championship hopes alive.

It's a scene Washington football fans have watched previously from Gross, the sophomore from Scottsdale, Arizona who is now 10-for-13 for the year on field goals and 100% accurate on extra points this season.

Needless to say, he earned his scholarship in the best way possible, on what was an incredible day in college football nationwide.