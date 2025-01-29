Washington football is landing an intriguing quarterback in the transfer portal as the Huskies enter their second year in the Big Ten conference. Jedd Fisch's quest to rebuild this program, which made the National Championship game a little over a year ago, continues after a trying first season. The Huskies finished 2024 6-7 overall and 4-5 in conference play.

One of the weaknesses of last year's team was at quarterback. With sophomore Desmond Williams Jr. set to start under center heading into 2025, the Huskies have shored up their depth at the position. According to National Recruiting/Transfer Portal Reporter for On3sports Hayes Fawcett, Tulane transfer QB Kai Horton has committed to Washington. The 6'4, 22o-pound quarterback has one year of eligibility remaining.

Kai Horton provides some stability for the Huskies at the sport's most important position

While Horton has posted few stats with Tulane, his experience is valuable for a Washington team trying to find a new identity under Jedd Fisch. Last year was a struggle as the former Arizona head coach had to rebuild the roster fully. In year two, expectations will be higher in Seattle for a program that has recently seen a lot of success.

The Huskies have played in New Year's Six caliber bowl games in four of the last nine years. That includes two trips to the College Football Playoff. Even in a new conference, this program has not changed standards. Especially with the twelve-team playoff, Washington should be competing for a spot in the field annually.

The good news is that Jedd Fisch is bringing in the 18th-best recruiting class in the country. The Huskies are also bringing in several transfers from established programs who will be able to contribute immediately. And Washington will need them to help the team make significant strides in 2025. Because the schedule is just as difficult as it was in 2024.

Jedd Fisch's team has elite Big Ten programs like Ohio State, Michigan, and Oregon on the horizon. In addition, Washington will be hosting an Illinois squad that projects to be in the top 15 heading into 2025. The conference isn't getting any easier, but that gives this program plenty of time to show its improvement.

Overall, Kai Horton will likely not be the starter in Seattle. However, the Carthage, Texas native shores up a position Washington needs to improve this coming season. And, in the case he is called upon to lead the team under center, Horton will be ready.