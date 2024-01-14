More defections from the Washington Huskies after Kalen DeBoer heads to Alabama.

With Kalen DeBoer officially heading to Alabama, it seems like nearly everyone else is heading for the exits at the Washington football program. The latest Huskies to hit the transfer portal are offensive lineman Nate Kalepo and quarterback Austin Mack.

“Washington starting offensive guard Nate Kalepo has entered the transfer portal,” Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports reported on Sunday. And just a few minutes later, his colleague Chris Hummer tweeted, “Washington second-year QB Austin Mack has entered the transfer portal, @mzenitz and I have learned for @247Sports. Mack ranked as the No. 73 overall player in the 2023 class.”

Kalepo and Mack are just the attest Washington football defectors who are leaving less than a week after playing for a national championship followed by Kalen DeBoer leaving for Alabama.

Star QB Michael Penix Jr. has no eligibility left, so he will head to the NFL draft as will his star receiver and running back, Rome Odunze and Dillon Johnson, who declared after DeBoer bolted. Wide receivers Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan, edge rusher Bralen Trice, and offensive tackle Troy Fautanu announced they were going pro earlier in the week.

And just days before Nate Kalepo and Austin Mack entered the transfer portal, defensive backs Mishael Powell and Jabbar Muhammad did so as well, and junior quarterback Dylan Morris has already transferred to James Madison.

As fans of the Washington football program wait to see who the next coach will be, they have to wonder what exactly will be left on the roster for that new coach when they come in?