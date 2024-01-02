Washington football's star running back was carted off the field at the end of Monday night's game.

Washington football secured a berth in the national championship game next Monday with its 37-31 win over Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Monday. It came with a potentially massive cost though as Huskies star running back Dillon Johnson was injured in the final minute of the game and had to be carted off the field afterwards.

Washington football head coach Kalen DeBoer said immediately following the game that the severity of Johnson's injury was not yet known but that the running back was “hurt pretty good.” He also mentioned that Johnson has been in pain for a few months, and this is an aggravation of that injury.

“It's related to what he's been going through for the past couple months,” DeBoer said, per Crissy Froyd. “He's been in pain for the last couple of months.”

Johnson injured his foot in mid-November and admitted he played through a lot of pain in Washington's final three games before the College Football Playoff. Despite the hindrance, Johnson managed to rush for 234 yards and three touchdowns in Washington's regular-season finale and the Pac-12 championship game.

Johnson totaled 49 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns in the Sugar Bowl.

Johnson's status for the national championship

Though the celebrations lasted throughout the night for the Huskies, their focus must quickly shift to their clash with the Michigan Wolverines next Monday to be crowned kings of college football.

Having to face Michigan without Dillon Johnson would be a tough task for Washington. Though the Huskies have the top passing offense in college football, the run game has complemented it nicely, and Johnson is one of the most consistent rushers in the country.

The junior averages over 5 yards per carry this season and totaled 1,162 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games for the Huskies. He missed one game in September but didn’t miss a beat upon return.

Washington football will have to navigate the week with some uncertainty about Dillon Johnson's status, but Kalen DeBoer's squad needs to have one sole focus as it preps for the final game of the college football season.