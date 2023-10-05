Washington football is absolutely rolling this season and may be the best team in the Pac-12. The Huskies are a perfect 5-0, much in part to the brilliance of quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The signal-caller is a big reason Washington has arguably the best offense in the nation, ranking first in total yards (571.6) and passing yards (446.4). Penix Jr has completed a mind-boggling 74.7% of his passes for 1,999 yards and 16 touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions.

By no surprise, that has him being discussed as a Heisman Trophy candidate. However, overall team success is far more important to the 23-year-old.

Via Sports Illustrated:

“It would mean a lot, but for myself, it would mean much more for [Washington] to win a National Championship,” Penix Jr. told Sports Illustrated about what winning the Heisman would mean to him. “That’s one of our goals as a team.”

“I understand that team success would put light on individual success, so I want to see my team win first,” Michael Penix Jr added.

A true team player. Well, Washington football certainly has a chance at being in the College Football Playoff with a strong squad on both sides of the ball. However, Penix Jr and Co. haven't really been tested yet.

That will change in Week 6, though. The Huskies will travel to Eugene to face Bo Nix and the high-flying Oregon Ducks, who are also unbeaten thus far and just wiped the floor with Deion Sanders' Colorado and Stanford, scoring 84 points across the last two games.

We'll see if Michael Penix Jr can torch a strong Ducks offense on Saturday and strengthen his Heisman case some more.