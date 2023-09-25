The college football season is four weeks in and there are plenty of notable storylines. As far as the Heisman Trophy race is concerned, there are a ton of potential names who could be headed to New York. Two of the favorites are in the Pac-12 with Washington football star Michael Penix Jr. and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Now, Penix has surpassed Williams for the Heisman favorite in the latest odds, per FanDuel:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Michael Penix Jr.: +380

Caleb Williams: +420

Quinn Ewers: +500

Bo Nix: +1000

Jordan Travis: +1200

Jayden Daniels: +1600

The Washington football team is 4-0 and in the top 10 with wins over Boise State, Tulsa, Michigan State, and Cal. Penix has dazzled in every game, throwing for a total of 1,636 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions. His huge game against Michigan State definitely sparked more Heisman buzz, and he has thrown four or more scores in three of the four contests.

Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans are also 4-0 on the year with wins over San Jose State, Nevada, Stanford, and Arizona State, so their schedule has been pretty smooth. However, a Week 5 showing against Deion Sanders and Colorado will be a big test. Williams has thrown for 1,200 yards with 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions, and he played the second half in just one game so far, which came in Week 4 against Arizona State. Williams also has three more touchdowns with his legs while Penix has none.

But, as of now, Penix has emerged past Williams, although it is tough to judge given the fact that USC has benched their starters in three of the four games so far this season, which pampered the numbers for Caleb Williams.

USC faces Colorado on the rod in Week 5 and Washington faces Arizona on the road, and these two Heisman favorite signal-callers face off against each other on November 4 in Los Angeles.