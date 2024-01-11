Rome Odunze had Oregon fans laughing.

The Washington football team ended this season with a loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Now, the future of the program is in question with a lot of changes expected to be made, including Michael Penix Jr. going to the NFL alongside wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, who made his decision the day after the game. One Washington player expected to go is wide receiver Rome Odunze, who is widely considered a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

On Wednesday night, Odunze crashed an Oregon spaces session with Ducks fans in panic mode amid the Dan Lanning-Alabama rumors after Nick Saban retired. And, Odunze had a fun time threatening Oregon fans of a return to Eugene.

When Odunze was asked by a fan if he was entering the 2024 NFL Draft or not, the Washington wide receiver did not reveal anything. Instead, he joked about returning to the Huskies for one more year.

“I can't let you know, brother, you gotta tune in…Y'all better be nice to me. I might come back for another year just to do it.”

Oregon fans will be happy if Rome Odunze ultimately decides to go to the NFL, and this season he had eight catches for 102 yards against the Ducks in the Pac-12 title game and eight catches for 128 yards and two scores in the first matchup between the rivals on October 14.

Nonetheless, Odunze is easily a top-10 pick, and he also spoke about the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert, a team that could make sense if he decides to turn pro, which is the expectation by many.